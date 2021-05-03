MORRISDALE — West Branch Elementary School is hosting spirit week in preparation for the upcoming Pennsylvania System School Assessments, according to Elementary Principal Allison Koleno.
The tests kick off next week with an ELA exam for the older students. Although kindergarteners and second graders do not take the assessments, spirit week prepares them for the future, according to Koleno.
When they are younger, students usually participate by making signs for the test takers. This introduces them to the exam system.
“They hear about it and learn about it so that it’s something that they’re aware of when they get into testing grades,” Koleno explained.
The hallway Monday was a sea of coordinated colors as students wore their grade’s shade. Due to COVID-19, the school was unable to take large group photos as they have done in the past.
Spirit week is strategically placed a week before the exams begin. Hosting during exam week would introduce distractions for the students, according to Koleno.
The week’s festivities offer a source of excitement for the assessments, said Koleno.
The school district wrote short descriptions of each themed day on Facebook. Words of encouragement, such as ‘Don’t Sweat the Test’ for Workout Wednesday and ‘Relax, the Test Will Be a Breeze’ for Summer Fun Friday, filled the post.
“(Students have) been working hard to get ready for the test,” Koleno said, “so it’s just something to lead them up on something fun.”