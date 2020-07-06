President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Special Sentencing Court for the month of July. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings. All the charges are classified as misdemeanors unless otherwise noted.
- Ryan Lee Bloom, 32, of Wallaceton, guilty plea, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, $100 fine plus costs, 90 days to six months in the Clearfield County Jail plus six months consecutive probation, prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; and disorderly conduct $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. He was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Michael S. McKendrick, 37, of DuBois, guilty plea, retail theft $250 fine plus costs, 60 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, required to complete the county’s retail theft program, prohibited from entering Lowe’s property in Sandy Township, $139 restitution to Lowe’s; retail theft $250 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, prohibited from entering Walmart property in Sandy Township, $85.52 to Walmart; probation violation, probation revoked, re-sentenced for terroristic threats to serve eight months to two years in state prison. Ammerman said he gave McKendrick a state prison sentence due to his extensive prior criminal history. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.