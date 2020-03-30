PHILIPSBURG — Senior citizens and veterans in need during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis can look forward to a new program that will give away homemade soups each Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church — located at 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg.
“Soup Monday” takes place from 12-1 p.m. and is sponsored by the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program and teachers of Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District.
P-O teacher and Soup Monday organizer Tina Smay said Moshannon Valley YMCA Branch Manager Mel Curtis approached her with the idea.
“Mel Curtis came to me one day last week and said, ‘We’re doing a lot for the kids in our community but we need to do something for the elderly and the veterans,’” Smay said. “So we thought we’d have a Soup Monday.”
“A lot of (teachers and staff) are working with us, handing out meals, but they wanted to go above and beyond,” Curtis said.
Smay said she contacted teachers and staff at the district about getting involved.
“We had more than 25 teachers and staff make homemade soups,” Smay said. “Then we had about 15 people come to volunteer — and we scattered them out for social distancing.”
Smay said their plan is to take soups to three area senior citizens homes and the drive-thru portion will be from 12-1 p.m. on Mondays until further notice. This week they collected about 180 quarts of soups, ranging from chicken noodle, vegetable, potato, ham and bean, minestrone and more.
“Everything was done really well,” Curtis said.
Those in need can drive up outside of Trinity UMC and volunteers will hand the soup to you while you remain in your vehicle.