Clearfield County has been the focus of some interest as a location for solar power farms, according to Clearfield County Planning Director Jodi Brennan.
Brennan said several organizations have called the planning office about placing solar power plants in the area — but nothing yet has been proposed.
“There has been interest and talk involving multiple municipalities, but nothing formal has yet been proposed,” Brennan said when asked by The Progress about solar farms moving into the area.
Brennan said she reached out to other county planning departments in the area about solar farms and they said they too are seeing interest in placing solar farms in the area because the technology has progressed to the point that it is worth it.
And she said solar companies prefer land that has been previously strip mined because they don’t have to remove a lot of trees and the land is already in the condition that they want.
“We could see some solar farms at some of these previously strip mined areas in the county,” Brennan said.
She said these solar farms are usually large, about 500 acres or more, that contain raised solar panels for generating electricity
If the local municipality has its own subdivision and land development ordinance, the local municipality would have approve the plans for the solar farm first.
Since solar farms are usually large, and disturb more than one acre of land, they would have to obtain approval from the Clearfield County Conservation District for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, which includes plans for controlling storm water, erosion and sedimentation.
The solar farms also have to make sure they don’t produce too much glare and interfere with air travel; approval must be obtained from the Federal Aviation Administration, Brennan said.
She said most of the people who are inquiring about solar farms aren’t the solar operators themselves, but are the companies that get the planning and permits in place for the solar operators.