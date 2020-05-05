A crowded courtroom prompted President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to ask members of the public to wait outside at yesterday’s session of sentencing court.
This is the first session of sentencing court that the public could attend in person since the COVID-19 emergency started in March.
Members of the public were asked to wear masks while inside the courthouse, but with 36 cases on the docket and the gallery in Courtroom No. 1 largely full, Ammerman asked those in attendance if they would be willing to wait outside until their cases came up.
“There are a lot of people here,” Ammerman said. “Would anyone mind waiting outside? It’s a nice day and I think a lot of people are worried about the COVID-19 virus.”
No one objected to waiting outside and many appeared to prefer to wait outside. Ammerman had courthouse staff bring up defendants four at a time and any family members, friends, victims etc. associated with those cases would be brought up as well.
Courthouse staff, the media and attorneys remained in the courtroom for the entire session.
Courthouse staff said there were no issues with people waiting outside on the courthouse porch, but one person who had a late case said it started to get a little cold outside.
Prior to this week, sentencing court was only held for incarcerated inmates and those defendants participated via video teleconferencing and were not brought to the courthouse.