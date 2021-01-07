JOHN SOBEL
Commissioner John Sobel was elected chairman of the Clearfield County Commissioners at its reorganization meeting Tuesday.

Sobel takes over for Commissioner Tony Scotto who was elected as vice-chairman. Traditionally the two commissioners of the majority party alternate the position of chairman and vice-chairman on a yearly basis and Sobel and Scotto are Republicans; Commissioner Dave Glass is a Democrat.

Because the county is renegotiating all of its labor contracts next year, the salary board voted to give all full-time county employees a one time $500 bonus and part-time employees a $250 bonus this year.

The commissioners also made the following appointments:

  • Clearfield Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, five year term, Dave Stern, Shawn Arbaugh and Henry Daughtery to fill Kay Dell’Antonio’s unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2022.
  • Clearfield County Housing Authority, Phil Robbins, five year term.
  • Clearfield County Planning Commission, four year term, Henry H. Daugherty and Nick Hepfl.
  • Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority, Bonnie Reinke, five year term.
  • Clearfield County Public Library, George R. Hunsinger, Patty Murphy and Julie Rae Rickard.
  • Headwaters RCD Jodi Brennan.
  • Curwensville Lake Authority, five year term, Susan Williams.
  • Farmland Preservation, Michael Hollabaugh, Henry Daugherty and Eric Fox.
  • Area Transportation Authority, Dick Castonguay.

