Incumbent Republicans took two of three Clearfield County Commissioner seats in yesterday’s municipal election.
Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel of Clearfield and Commissioner Tony Scotto of DuBois won re-election, and Democrat Dave Glass of DuBois won with a razor-thin margin over Lisa Kovalick of Lecontes Mills.
“It’s a humbling experience to be elected by the voters to another term,” Sobel said. “I will try my best to meet their expectations.”
Sobel received the most votes with 9,424 votes, followed by Scotto with 8,983, Glass had 6,396 and Kovalick had 6,343. There was .17 percent between Glass and Kovalick.
It was a dead heat between the two Democratic candidates for commissioner late into the evening. At 10:45 p.m. Glass led Kovalick by only 61 votes or 0.2 percent. Coalport Borough was the last reporting precinct and kept Glass in the third spot.
Sobel said he is looking forward to working with newly-elected District Attorney Ryan Sayers and whichever Democratic candidate won the commisioner race.
Scotto told The Progress he is extremely pleased to be re-elected to another term.
“And I am looking forward to continuing the strong economic development that has occurred in the area,” Scotto said.
Scotto said he and Sobel would continue to keep the taxpayers’s interests in mind when developing next year’s budget.
Sobel is an attorney and has served as commissioner since 2008. Scotto is a small business owner who will be serving in his second term as commissioner. He previously was Clearfield County Controller. Glass is the former owner of Allstate Insurance in Clearfield and a former president of the Clearfield Area School Board. Kovalick is the current community development specialist for Clearfield County.