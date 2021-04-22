PHILIPSBURG — Snow Shoe Rails to Trails, a volunteer-based organization, is helping keep trails and the roads clean, according to Rush Township residents.
The organization picks up litter on trails and side roads, said Gary Halsnik, who sits on the board of trustees at Snow Shoe Rails to Trails.
Last weekend, the organization picked up 50 bags of garbage over a distance of 8-10 miles, Halsnik stated. The litter accumulates when people throw it out the window or dump large appliances, such as a couch or refrigerator, on the roadside.
The group uses four wheelers and a truck with a trailer to collect all the garbage. Although the team continues to tackle the littering issue, the problem continues to grow.
“It seems like it’s getting worse and worse every year,” said Halsnik. “These people keep throwing and throwing and throwing, and I don’t know why.”
Putting up ATV signs and hooking in with Snow Shoe Rails to Trails has had the unexpected benefit of some cleanup and increased responsibility from riders, observed Supervisor Jason Vaux at a recent Rush Township meeting.
Snow Shoe Rails to Trails is happy to give back to the community, according to Halsnik.
“If the township and the boroughs gave us permission to use their roads, then we’re nice enough to go there and help pick the garbage,” Halsnik explained.
Halsnik also tackles the issue of pollution close to home. Whenever he rides his side-by-side, he takes a squeezer in hand and grabs cans, paper or whatever else is laying around.
“People can pick garbage up anytime,” Halsnik noted.
The next organizational cleanup is going to be at the Black Bear trailhead on May 8. The group will meet around 9 a.m. For more information, people can check the group’s Facebook page.