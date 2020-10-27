BELLEFONTE — Centre County Commissioners on Tuesday announced the distribution of grant awards to small businesses located across Centre County. In total, $6 million of the CARES Act funds received by Centre County has been designated by the commissioners for small business grants. This designation represents the largest single-purposed grant program awarded by Centre County Government in its 220 year history.
Small businesses with less than 100 employees (and tourism related businesses of any size) headquartered in Centre County were eligible to apply for the funding and receive a one-time grant to assist with expenses and lost revenues resulting from the COVID-19 public health crisis. Guidance from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and the U.S. Treasury regarding the allowable use of CARES Act funding was followed to determine eligibility and criteria for distribution.
Applications were received from more than 500 small businesses doing business in Centre County, representing one of the largest number of responses received by any county in the Commonwealth. To assist with the design and implementation of the grant program, the County partnered with the Small Business Development Center and the CPA firm of Zelenkofske Axelrod.
The small business grants announced today range from $900 to $30,000.
“Our small businesses and local economy have been hit hard as a result of this ongoing pandemic and it is our hope that these grant awards will help to ease some of the financial hardship,” the commissioners said in a statement.
Commissioners also indicated that a second opportunity for funding may be considered for businesses that applied, but did not meet the criteria for this first round of awards.
The following businesses in the Progressland readership area received grant awards:
- Elaine Adams Beauty Shop, Philipsburg –$5,000
- Hutchinson System of IMBT, Philipsburg –$5,000
- Joe Quick Music, LLC, Philipsburg –$5,000
- King Coal Sales, Rush Township –$30,000
- Professional Satellite Repair, Inc., Philipsburg –$20,000
- Ree’s Exit 22 Truckstop, Inc., Snow Shoe –$25,000
- Rock & Ruthless Tattoo, Philipsburg –$5,000
- Snow Shoe Exit 22 Restaurant, Inc., Snow Shoe Township –$20,000
- Snow Shoe Refractories, LLC, Snow Shoe Township –$25,000
- Snow Shoe Sandwich Shop, Snow Shoe Township –$2,500