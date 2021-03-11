BELLEFONTE — Small businesses with five or less employees, including owners, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in Centre County may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 to assist in economic recovery.
The Small Business Assistance Grant Program is being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support hard-hit businesses and is funded with a $43,300 entitlement Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act.
Eligible businesses must be located within the physical boundaries of Centre County, excluding State College and Bellefonte Borough, and be able to document negative impacts of the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The grants can be used to pay utility payments, rent/mortgage payments, payroll, inventory and supplies, and marketing/advertising costs as relief for the negative impacts COVID-19 has had on the business. Applicants are required to declare all other programs and awards they have received in response to the coronavirus to ensure there will be no duplication of benefits.
Applications can be found on the CBICC website, at http://bit.ly/3cjBqW3.
Applications will be accepted from March 15 through March 24. Awards will be made between May 3 and May 5.
Vern Squier, president and CEO, Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County, said the CBICC will provide oversight for application review and financial underwriting of the grant project, to Centre County businesses, as allocated by the Centre County commissioners.
“On behalf of the small businesses in Centre County, we want to thank the county commissioners for providing needed resources,” Squier said.
SEDA-Council of Governments is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring grant compliance.
For more information, Centre County businesses may contact the CBICC at (814) 234-1829 or grants@cbicc.org.
SEDA-COG’s Community Development program administers 14 CDBG contracts for 28 communities. Over 35 years, the program has secured $120 billion for over 1,000 projects with its 12 dedicated staff.
As a community and economic development agency, SEDA-COG enhances the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives. SEDA-COG also is an advocate for the interests of its communities at the state and federal levels. For more information, visit www.seda-cog.org.