DRIFTING — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that slide repair work on a section of Route 53 (Kylertown/Drifting Highway) has been delayed. This work zone is located about 2 ½ miles north of the village of Drifiting, near the Clearfield/Centre County line.
This work was originally scheduled to be complete by November, but the project encountered delays. An official 15-mile detour is in place and will remain in effect through early December when the project is expected to be complete.
The detour uses Route 53, Route 144, and I-80. Local traffic traveling North on Route 53 from Kylertown will be permitted to access the Drifting area and traffic traveling South on Route 53 from Snowshoe will be permitted access as far as the bridge crossing Moshannon Creek. A bicycle detour will also be in effect during this time utilizing State Route 1011 (Rolling Stone Road) to Route 879 to Route 144 in Snowshoe for bicyclists traveling between Kylertown and Snowshoe.
Overall work on this design-build project will include construction of two retaining walls as well as 600 feet of roadway reconstruction. All work is weather dependent. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $1.8 million project.