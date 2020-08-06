HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday according to the state Department of Health.
Neighboring Centre County reported three new cases and Elk County reported two cases. Jefferson County did not report any cases.
Cambria County reported 10 additional cases after reporting 30 on Wednesday. The bulk of that county’s new cases were reported in Loretto as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak at FCI Loretto federal prison.
Blair County reported 14 new cases.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 255 cases and 3 deaths
- Cambria— 322 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 364 cases and 10 deaths
- Clearfield — 150 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk — 48 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 61 cases and 1 death
DOH on Thursday confirmed 807 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 116,521. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 112 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 30 and Aug.5 is 148,132 with 5,496 positive cases. There were 21,590 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,282 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths reported.