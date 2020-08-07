HARRISBURG — For the second consecutive day, six more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Clearfield County, according to the state Department of Health on Friday.
Neighboring Cambria County reported six new cases, while Centre County reported four new cases. Jefferson County reported one new case. Elk County did not report any cases.
Blair County reported 10 new cases.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 265 cases and 3 deaths
- Cambria— 328 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 368 cases and 10 deaths
- Clearfield — 156 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk — 48 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 62 cases and 1 death
DOH on Friday confirmed 758 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 117,279. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 111 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 31 and Aug. 6 is 148,658 with 5,443 positive cases. There were 24,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 6. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,297 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported.