SHIRLEY G. WALKER
PHILIPSBURG — Shirley Gray (Sellers) Walker, of Philipsburg, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.T. and Evelyn (Flick) Sellers; and her brother, Tom Sellers, Jr., all of Philipsburg.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, James R. Walker. They were married on Nov. 3, 1957, in Philipsburg; and together they raised four children, Gregory Walker of Orlando Fla., Dani Moore and her husband Doug Stiebeling of Tryon, N.C., Scott Walker of Boise, Idaho, and Doug Walker and his partner Bethany Folmar of Philipsburg. She is also lovingly remembered by three grandchildren, McKenzie Zazworsky, Kurtis Walker and Benjamin Walker; a great-grandson, Mason Walker; and by her two sisters, Ms. Patricia Sellers of Warwick, and Mrs. Francis Zambotti of Indiana, (Pa.) and her children: Michael, Lynn, David and Tracy.
Shirley was born on July 31, 1932, in Bellefonte, and was raised at the Sellers Homestead in Patton Township, Centre County.
In the early 1940s, her family moved to Philipsburg. She graduated from the former Philipsburg High School in 1950, and then went on to study at the Lock Haven State Teachers College. She later worked for her father, A.T. Sellers, at his Western Auto store in Philipsburg and then for her brother, Tom Sellers, Jr., at his True Value Hardware in Philipsburg. She enjoyed working summers at True Value in the garden center and during the holidays at “The Christmas Place.” She also assisted her friend, Margaret “Peggy” Beezer, and then later R. Joel Heath, with administrative duties at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home.
Shirley loved her years spent growing up on the Sellers farm and it instilled in her a lifelong love for animals and nature which she has passed on to her four children. She also loved gardening and was awarded many ribbons including ‘Best in Show’ numerous times at the Philipsburg Heritage Days flower show. Additionally, she enjoyed traveling, attending arts and crafts festivals, and rooting on her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at Gray’s Cemetery, 1037 Halfmoon Valley Rd. (Pa. Route 550), Port Matilda, on Aug. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Donald Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, the National Audubon Society or Dayspring Personal Care Home.
Condolences to the family may be mailed to James Walker, Dayspring Personal Care Home, 93 Dayspring Ln., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Online condolences and memories may be submitted at http://www.beezerheathfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.