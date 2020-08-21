Shiloh native Roland Welker, 48, was the winner of the History Channel’s seventh season of “Alone” reality television show.
For the show, contestants had to live by themselves for 100 days in a remote area of the Northwest Territories of Canada near Great Slave Lake.
By winning, Welker takes home a purse of $1 million.
Welker is a 1989 graduate of Clearfield Area High School. After graduation he served in the National Guard and was stationed at the Clearfield Armory for a couple of years.
He then worked construction throughout the country before moving to Red Devil, Alaska where he is a registered big game hunting guide and trapper, according to the History Channel and Welker’s website.
Welker is the son of Ernest L. Welker of Shiloh and the late Mona M. Welker.