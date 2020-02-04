MADERA — At Monday’s Bigler Township Supervisors meeting, Chairman R. Philbert Myers announced the township would be holding an informal session on concealed carry permits on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m at the township building.
Myers said Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner will host the sit-down/question and answer session on the concealed carry permits. The matter was brought forth to the supervisors at January’s meeting and at that time, Myers said they would contact the Sheriff’s Office to see if something could be set up.
“There were some questions asked (regarding the topic) and I really didn’t want to put the liability on the township’s lap with myself or the police officer saying (what you can and cannot do),” Myers said.
Myers said the session with Churner is not only for township residents but for anyone interested in gathering more information.
“The public is welcome from all areas,” Myers said. “I do look for a big turnout. A lot of people are already talking about it.”