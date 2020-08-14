Sheetz is planning a major renovation project on its store in Clearfield Borough.
At Thursday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack reported Sheetz has submitted site plans to expand and renovate its building at the corner of West Front and Nichols streets.
“Sheetz is going to completely renovate over there,” Mack said.
According to Mack, the building will be expanded six and a half feet towards the gas pumps to accommodate a new “beer cave” and additional inside tables and seating.
The fuel pumps and tanks will also be replaced but they will be keeping the same canopy over the fuel island, Mack said.
Sheetz is also installing all new equipment and technology to speed up the check out process from an average of two customers per minute to five customers per minute, Mack said.
New kitchen and dish washing facilities will also be installed, new downspouts will be connected to the storm sewer system and the trash dumpsters will be housed in a brick facility to make them more aesthetically pleasing.
Due to the construction the store will be closed for approximately four to six months, Mack said, and construction is expected to start in October or November.
Councilman James Kling asked if anything more will be done about the Front Street entrance. He said too many people are ignoring the signs and making illegal left turns from West Front Street to enter the Sheetz parking lot.
“That place is a nightmare,” Kling said.
Mack said since no changes are being made to the lot, the state Department of Transportation is not interested in changing the entrance.
The Planning and Community Development Committee recommended the plans be approved. They will now go before the full council at next week’s meeting.