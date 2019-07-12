Sheetz has informed Clearfield Borough that it wants to sell alcohol at its Nichols Street location.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the borough has received a letter from a Sheetz attorney informing them that the company has purchased a liquor license and plans on applying to have it transferred to its store in Clearfield Borough.
The Sheetz store is located at the corner of W. Front and Nichols streets.
The letter does not state where the liquor license is coming from, Stott said.
The letter also states that Sheetz is planning to renovate the store to have seating for at least 30 people as required by the liquor license that it purchased.
However, Stott said a lot needs to happed before Sheetz can start selling alcohol at the store.
Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III agreed and said the proposal would have to go to the borough planning commission first. The inter-municipal liquor license transfer will require borough council to hold a public hearing on the liquor license transfer and the transfer would have to be approved by council.
The last time a liquor license was transferred into to Clearfield Borough was for the new Bucks Pizza restaurant in 2014, according to Bell.
Councilman Jim Kling noted that if the company expands the building, it could require additional parking to be added as well.
Bell said Sheetz would like start selling alcohol in the store as soon as possible, but he said it probably would be several months before this could happen.
Also, council moved next week’s meeting to 6 p.m. rather than the regular time of 7 p.m. because several council members could not make the later time.