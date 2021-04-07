Families can grow their personal book collections during National Library Week through programs at Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, according to Director Lisa Coval.
“Unfortunately with COVID, things are limited as far as in-person, but we’re still planning on doing activities this week, and actually commemorative all month long, in celebration of National Library Week,” said Coval.
The library pre-recorded readings of selected books and will post the videos on their FaceBook page, making the Pennsylvania One Book program a virtual event. After viewing the video, families can come into the library and pick up the book for their own personal collection.
“What this program does, the PA One Book program, it encourages families to read to one another,” said Coval. “By giving them a book, which is donated by the Philipsburg Kiwanis, it helps them start that home library.”
Each library this year selected its own feature books.
“I love song, repetition and singing,” said Coval. “I think that helps foster development and helps everybody to learn.”
It only seemed natural for Coval to select the classic “Head, Shoulder, Knees and Toes” for children zero to three. Older children between the ages of three to five can enjoy “The Wheels on the Bus.”
“We needed something upbeat, something exciting and something we could really sing along with,” said Coval.
There are 100 books available for the program. Each family is limited to one book.
The library also had programming for adults this week with a partnership with Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging. The event draws awareness to the signs of Alzheimers. Although Wednesday’s morning event has passed, there is an evening version on April 22. Due to COVID-19, people interested must register and the event is limited to ten individuals.
Although COVID-19 has changed many aspects of the library, including event size and format, Coval is optimistic about summer programming.
The team recently added a youth and family service coordinator. The library anticipates summer events, such as a walking storyboard and photo scavenger hunt.
“We plan to do an assortment of in-person and some outside the box interactive activities that will safeguard the kids,” said Coval.