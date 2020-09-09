PHILIPSBURG — Sewer Catt, LLC, doing business as Roto Rooter, has purchased land in the Moshannon Valley Regional Business Park.
John Moore and Tim and John Decker are the owners of the company. The company will build a new operations center and office facility on Lot 3 of the business park.
“We are pleased to be constructing a new facility in the business park,” said John Moore of Sewer Catt. “The location of the business park fits our needs as we work throughout the Philipsburg, Centre and Mifflin County regions,” he said.
“The Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership first agreed to sell the land to Sewer Catt back in January,” said Steve Lyncha, President of the Partnership’s board of directors. “With the onset of the COVID-19 virus, it was important that we work with Sewer Catt officials to extend the closing date to September to give the buyer time to sort through the impact of the virus on business,” he said.
“The sale of land to Sewer Catt now leaves the partnership with just two lots remaining in our Moshannon Valley Regional Business Park,” said Stan LaFuria, Executive Director of the partnership. “Not bad for a 15-lot business park that was once called a “field of dreams” by an area resident,” LaFuria said. “We have those two lots still available and also approximately 12 acres still for sale in the Philipsburg Area Commerce Park.
“We were pleased to recently sell 2.3 acres at that site to the Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services. The sites still for sale are being represented by Ryen Realty,” he said.
Sewer Catt, LLC is a sewer and drain cleaning, service and repair business. The company also does excavation work when required.