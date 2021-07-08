GRAMPIAN — Clearfield Electric is set to begin installing a security system this week at Grampian Community Park.
The system will include 8 to 10 security cameras that will provide surveillance of the park to prevent vandalism and other crimes. Once installed, the cameras will be connected to underground wiring, which will require trenches to be dug throughought the park.
At their June meeting, Grampian Borough Council voted to allow Clearfield Electric to undertake the trenching at the park. At the same meeting, council voted to leave the decision for placement of the cameras to Clearfield Electric. Council also voted to allow the council president, street commissioner, and borough secretary as the only people to have access to the security software and footage.
While no start date was provided, the installation is to start within the next week. No specific end date has been set.
The decision to install a security system comes after the Grampian Park was vandalized two separate times this year. The first vandalism happened in March and included spray painting, damage to the stage, and the destruction of electrical boxes and lights.
Following the initial incident of vandalism, an electrician repaired the electrical boxes only to have the boxes damaged again shortly after completion in a second vandalism incident. The electrician refused to fix the electrical boxes again unless the borough installed a security system, which has prompted the borough to do so.