STATE COLLEGE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued an update on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.
The contractor will begin overnight work on the right (travel) lane on I-99 northbound between the Harrison Road interchange near mile marker 80 and the on ramp for I-80 eastbound at Bellefonte at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 26, with work continuing around the clock until the evening of Thursday, July 29. Night shift crews will excavate the roadway surface. Day shift crews will engage in paving operations.
Overall work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates completion on this $4.6 million job by in early September.