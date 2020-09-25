BELLEFONTE — The Centre County Planning and Community Development Office has confirmed their fourth positive West Nile Virus sample of the season. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management notified the county that a second mosquito sample collected in the Borough of State College tested positive for the West Nile Virus. There is no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with this finding, but this should serve as a reminder to use caution the remainder of the summer/early file while outdoors. No human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Centre County during this season.
Mosquito surveillance, sampling, and larval control is being performed as necessary by the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program staff through Sept. 20. Information about current mosquito activity in Pennsylvania can be found on the Department of Environmental Protection’s website at http://www.depgis.state.pa.us/WNV/index.html.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people (8 out of 10) infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms. The most effective way to prevent infection from West Nile Virus is to prevent mosquito bites. To protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites use EPA registered insect repellents with DEET or Picaridin, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, and treat clothing and gear with permethrin.
To control mosquitoes indoors, install or repair and use screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out. Outside your home remove standing water where mosquitoes could lay eggs, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers. During periods of drought, these containers continue to hold water and produce mosquitoes. One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year.
It is recommended residents take preemptive measures by inspecting their yards, take a few minutes to clean up, reduce yard clutter and dump out any sources of stagnant water. Residents may also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products available at most home and garden centers.
Performing a community-wide cleanup will help reduce most mosquito concerns. Residents are urged to contact their local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk. Stormwater management systems can sometimes contribute to mosquito issues and are routinely monitored by the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program staff.
In the months of May through October, mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within five to seven days. Residents should use repellents when spending time outside. As a last resort, residents can purchase insecticides from garden centers and hardware stores to spray in their yard but need to be sure to follow the label instructions.
Centre County residents may report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website: www.westnile.state.pa.us or by contacting the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program at (814) 355-6791.