The Clearfield County Commissioners will be led by Chairman Tony Scotto in 2020.
Scotto was elected chairman of the board and Lisa McFadden was reappointed as chief clerk. Heather Bozovich was reappointed as the county’s solicitor.
The commissioners also made the following appointments.
Clearfield Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority appointees include Glenn Schuch – reappointment, five year term, Joe Varacallo, –five year term and Jason Ramsay, five year term.
Community Connections three year terms include Terrance O’Connor, Melissa Terwilliger, Rachel Marie Belin Troxell, and Shawn Graves.
Clearfield County Planning Commission include three open seants for four year terms. Anyone willing to serve should send a letter to the county commissioners.
Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority five year terms include Vicki Beck years 1/1/19 –12/31/23 (filling vacancy), with one open seat available.
Clearfield County Public Library – three year terms include Jane Lee Yare – reappointment, and Scott Test – reappointment.
Jodi Brennan was reappointed to Headwaters RCD.
CCIDA/CCMA, 5 year terms, Drew Nedzinski, Jacob A. Heigel.
CCIDA/CCEDC – John Shimko Industry Representative to CCEDC.
Curwensville Lake Authority five year terms include Willie Null and David Twoey.
Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, five year terms include Bonnie Robison Harper, reappointment, Matthew Checchio and Tim Winters. Commissioner Dave Glass voted in opposition to Winters’ appointment.
Farmland Preservation has two openings available.
Community Action Advisory Board – Tyler Kirkwood was appointed to a three-year term.
Kristy Smith was appointed to a one-year term at North Central Regional Planning and Development Industry Representative on the Executive and Full Board of North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning.
The commissioners will serve on the following boards:
John Sobel — Heroin Task Force, Clearly Ahead, Community Connections Advisory Board and the Geo Prison Advisory Board
Dave Glass — North Central Regional Planning and Development, GDC Youth Detention Center, and the P-Core and P-Com boards.
Scotto — Clearfield County Conservation District, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority and Community Action.
GIA Associates were appointed as the county’s engineering firm and Mette Evans & Woodside as special counsel dealing with state Department of Environmental Protection issues. Campbell Durant Beatty Palumbo & Miller was appointed as legal representatives for labor relations.
The commissioners kept their meeting dates and times the same. They meet on the first, second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. However, at Glass’s suggestion, the commissioners are considering holding some night meetings when the weather is nicer to allow more people to attend, according to Scotto.