HOUTZDALE — State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale Superintendent Barry Smith reports the death of inmate Gerald Bowman on Oct. 1.
Bowman, 70, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 9:34 p.m. on Oct. 1. Officers and medical staff immediately responded to the scene and began performing CPR. The inmate was taken to the prison’s medical department where CPR continued.
An ambulance was requested and arrived at the facility. The inmate was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m. by the Medic Command Physician at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Pennsylvania’s State Police Barracks at Clearfield will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.
Bowman was serving 10 months, 15 days to 8 years for DUI Alcohol-unspecified level on a Potter County conviction, effective Mar. 22, 2019. He had been at SCI Houtzdale since Aug. 13.
Facility staff has notified the inmate’s next-of-kin.