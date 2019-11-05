In arguably the biggest upset of the night in Clearfield County, residents will see a new District Attorney for the first time in 16 years as Republican challenger Ryan Sayers defeated incumbent District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. in yesterday’s municipal election.
With 69 of the 70 precincts reporting at Progress press time Tuesday night — with Coalport Borough the lone precinct yet to report — Sayers collected 8,999 votes, which was good for 54.38 percent. Shaw collected 7,537 votes (45.55 percent).
“I’m humbled and amazed at the voters of Clearfield County,” Sayers said. “That’s quite a margin to win by. Clearly, I have a mandate to change the way the District Attorney’s office is run. That’s what I’m going to do — bring integrity to the office and make the changes that I’ve promised and the people have asked for. I’d like to thank the current District Attorney for his service and for running a good campaign.”
Shaw has been the District Attorney since 2003 and was First District Attorney prior to that for two years. A telephone message left for Shaw from The Progress seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Sayers has his own law practice in Clearfield, serves as President of the Clearfield County Bar Association, and is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School. He has also served as an adult and juvenile defense attorney since obtaining his law license.
“I can’t say enough, between Sue Williams my (chairperson), my parents, my girlfriend and everybody who’s on the Republican Committee and the other candidates, plus everybody that worked at the polls, it is just amazing the amount of support that I’ve had over the past 10 months,” Sayers said.
“I know that the vote total and that kind of margin is a mandate. I know what I need to do and I clearly ran on certain platforms and those things need to be implemented. I thank all the people that did so much to get me here. The outpouring of support has been incredible.”