Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he is still working on getting a drug court started but it might not be implemented until next year due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Sayers, who campaigned last year on starting a drug court in Clearfield County, said developing and implementing the drug court involves the cooperation of the common pleas court judges, the probation office, the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission and the DA’s office. To start a drug court in Clearfield County, it would also require an administrative order by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Sayers said the COVID-19 emergency might push it back to late this year or next year.
The state Supreme Court suspended a large percentage of court cases for several weeks during the COVID-19 emergency, giving the court system a significant backlog, Sayers said. By law, these cases have to be adjudicated in a timely manner — thus starting the drug court might have to wait.
“With the backlog, the drug court might be on the back burner until the backlog is cleared up,” Sayers said.
The drug court is a way for low level drug offenders to get treatment and supervision for their addiction issues without having to go to jail, Sayers said. Anyone with a history of violent crime, sexual crimes or those who are drug obvious drug traffickers would not be eligible for drug court, he said.
About two thirds of the counties in Pennsylvania have drug courts and Sayers said more are likely to be added because statistics show that people who successfully complete the drug court program are much less likely to commit additional crimes.
Sayers said he has done some preliminary work on the drug court — taking what other counties have done with their drug courts.
Sayers said those defendants who are accepted into the drug court program would have to follow a treatment plan set up by a doctor with the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission. This treatment could include, in-patient or out-patient rehabilitation, counseling, medications such as Vivitrol, Suboxone, etc. The treatments would be paid for by the defendant’s health insurance, grants from the Drug Alcohol Commission or the defendants themselves and would not be paid for out of the county’s coffers.
There is no set time limit for someone to complete the drug court program, but the minimum amount of time one must be on the program is 16 months.
There are four phases in the program and to move onto the next phase, the participant must meet certain benchmarks and check in with the court periodically to make sure they are progressing. As defendants move up in phases they are given a little more freedom, Sayers said.
Statistics show that most drug addicts will relapse at least once before their treatment is completed Sayers said. But with the drug court program, those participants who relapse aren’t automatically sent back to jail, instead they are given more treatment. Relapses would also delay the participant from moving onto the next phase. But if a defendant doesn’t progress through the program in a timely manner, they could be removed and face incarceration.
“The goal of drug court is to get people off of drugs and become contributing members of society,” Sayers said.