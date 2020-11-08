HARRISBURG — The state had another record-breaking number of additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 4,035 cases throughout all 67 counties, according to the state Department of Health.
The tri-county area reported 46 additional cases — Clearfield County reported 18, Jefferson reported 16 and Elk reported 12.
Neighboring counties of Centre reported an increase of 105 new cases, Cambria reported 79 and Blair reported 30.
Additionally, Blair, Cambria and Centre counties each reported one new death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,816 cases and 35 deaths
- Cambria — 1,535 cases and 13 deaths
- Centre — 4,605 cases and 22 deaths
- Clearfield — 586 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 262 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 287 cases and 4 deaths
DOH confirmed on Saturday there were 4,035 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 227,985. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 310,410 with 18,433 positive cases. There were 50,471 test results reported to the department through Nov. 6. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.
There are 9,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 40 new deaths reported.