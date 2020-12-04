Clearfield Fire Department is expending its Santa Tours event to spread even more Christmas cheer to area children.
The Santa Tours will be on Saturday, Dec. 19 starting at 3 p.m. and the fire department will be transporting Santa and his elves throughout the borough delivering bags of gifts to children, Chief Justin Worley said.
“People really look forward to it,” Worley said. “It’s a good time and we try to spread some holiday cheer.”
The fire trucks will be decorated for Christmas and — courtesy of Tim Winters — they will be playing Christmas music as they travel through the borough.
For the first time, Santa and his elves will be delivering different gift bags for girls and boys, and the gift bags will be significantly larger than in years past, Worley said.
Usually Santa and his elves give out about 500 gift bags a year, but this year they prepared 1,000 gift bags with the assistance of the Clearfield Revitalization Authority and Clearfield Borough, Worley said.
With popular events like the annual YMCA Christmas Parade and Santa’s House being canceled due to the pandemic, Worley said the fire department decided to expand the Santa Tours and to take more time to make sure they include every child that wants to participate.
The fire department will be posting regular updates on where Santa is located. To participate, a child just has to come outside and greet Santa.
He said they will often stop on a street for a few minutes and people will come out when they hear the music and greet Santa.
People can also call the fire department and request they stop at their home, Worley said.
Any child in the area can participate but the fire trucks are not traveling outside of Clearfield Borough. Worley said non-borough residents will have to travel to the borough to meet Santa and get a gift bag.
Unlike past years, due to the pandemic, children cannot have their pictures taken with Santa and Santa’s elves will be wearing masks and will maintain social distancing protocols. Worley said they are asking all participants who approach the fire trucks to wear masks as well.
It will be an all-day event — in the past the Santa Tours would last about four to five hours but this year they are expanding it to about seven hours. Because it is such a long day, Santa and his elves will take a break sometime that evening.
The fire department has been doing the Santa Tours for about 12 years now.
“We really look forward to it,” Worley said.
And the children really enjoy it too, Worley said.
“There eyes light up when they see Santa,” Worley said. “They are who we are really here for.”