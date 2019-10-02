HARRISBURG — A pair of Cambria County bridges are about to become official memorials to the life and service of fallen soldiers from Cambria and Indiana counties, according to state Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Cambria/Clearfield).
“I was asked by a pair of local service clubs to work on legislation that would dedicate these bridges,” said Sankey. “I’m glad we could get this done not only for these local heroes and their families, but for future generations that will see these names and know the sacrifices made by each man.”
On Thursday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m., the Peg Run Road bridge over the west branch of the Susquehanna River in Susquehanna Township will be renamed the United States Army Sergeant Scott O. Henry Memorial Bridge. Sankey’s original House Bill 66 became law as part of Act 59 of 2019, which was sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Clearfield/Bedford). Henry, a native of Commodore, Indiana County, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On Nov. 15, 1965, he encountered enemy fire and died after having heroically rescued an injured soldier from the field near Pleiku Province during the Battle of La Drang. For his actions, Henry was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.
On Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m., the Plank Road bridge over the south branch of Blacklick Creek in Blacklick Township will be renamed the Private First Class Steve L. Klosz Memorial Bridge. Sankey authored the original legislation, which became Act 44 of 2019. Klosz, a former resident of Blacklick Township, served our country during World War II and was killed in action on Sept. 11, 1943, during Operation Avalanche, an attempt to secure the beaches of Salerno, Italy. He was awarded the Purple Heart, American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal for his service.
Both bridge renaming ceremonies are open to the public.