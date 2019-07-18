HARRISBURG — Efforts by state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, to honor the contributions of two Cambria County servicemen are officially a success with Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature on two pieces of legislation.
“These fine men are both a credit to their families and are heroes worthy of recognition from their county and country,” said Sankey. “It is an honor to even play a small part in keeping alive memories of them and the price they paid.”
Sankey authored the original bills, which became law as part of these more encompassing pieces of legislation:
Act 44 of 2019 –designates the Plank Road bridge over the south branch of Blacklick Creek in Blacklick Township, Cambria County as the Private First Class Steve L. Klosz Memorial Bridge.
PFC Klosz served our country during World War II and was killed in action on Sept. 11, 1943 during Operation Avalanche, an attempt to secure the beaches of Salerno, Italy. He was awarded the Purple Heart, American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal for his service.
Act 59 of 2019 designates the Peg Run Road bridge over the west branch of the Susquehanna River in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County as the United States Army Sergeant Scott O. Henry Memorial Bridge.
Henry, a native of Indiana County, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On Nov. 15, 1965, he encountered enemy fire and died after having heroically rescued an injured soldier from the field near Pleiku Province during the Battle of La Drang. For his actions, Henry was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.
Questions about this or any state government issue should be directed to Sankey’s Cambria County office at 247-6210 or his Clearfield office at 765-0609.