SANDY RIDGE — The Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. in Sandy Ridge will once again be holding its annual Sandy Ridge Homecoming celebration this Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the company’s grounds — located at 397 State St., Sandy Ridge.
Homecoming Chairman Tim Sharpless said it’s one of the company’s biggest fundraisers of the year — and it’s something they need as they continue through the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re a small company and most of our money is (collected) by fundraising,” Sharpless said. “So April and May monthly dinners, we had to cancel for obvious reasons. Then we had June and July (dinners) as drive-thru only. But those numbers have cut in half. So for four months, we’ve had zero to 50 percent fundraising. It’s cutting into our budget pretty hard.”
Sharpless said they will be doing the best they can to still hold the homecoming celebration while also keeping everyone safe.
“We’ve got sanitizer dispensers,” Sharpless said. “We’re going to have somebody dedicated to cleaning and wiping surfaces down. We’ll have masks that we’ll provide to anybody that doesn’t have one that feels comfortable to wear.”
Sharpless also said the celebration is small enough that folks aren’t really traveling a lengthy distance to attend it, coupled with the fact that there hasn’t been a large COVID-19 outbreak locally.
“Anything and everything that we can think of to do, we’re going to try to do to keep everybody safe,” Sharpless said. “But it’s just come down to the point that bills have to be paid.”
They’ll also be rearranging the tents to give more space to the band area so residents can enjoy the entertainment while being appropriately spaced out.
Besides entertainment, there will be food, games, raffles, Bingo, and even face paintings and caricature drawings done by a couple of locals. Their Chinese Auction, Sharpless said, is one of the best in the area, and includes plenty of prizes for everyone. State police will also have a “DUI Simulator” where people can try on goggles to simulate people being under the influence.
Sharpless said most of the booths will open by 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with Saturday opening by around 6 p.m. The event kicks off Thursday, Aug. 13 with a pet and bike parade that begins at the corner church at 6:30 p.m. Kids will then compete for prizes for the best decorated pet and bike categories, with fire truck rides taking place afterwards.
On Friday, the homemade pie sale starts at 5:30 p.m. and The Moore Brothers Band will perform at 7 p.m., at which Sharpless said was a big hit last year.
There will still be nightly Bingo, but due to the pandemic, they will be using paper cards. Daubers will be made available, but you can also bring your own.
On Saturday, the Chinese Auction will technically start at noon as those wanting to avoid crowds can come early to do so. Prizes and donations will essentially be accepted right up until they’re ready to hold the auction.
“We actually people that bring in (donations) on Friday night and we just add to it,” Sharpless said. “We usually have over 100 items. We’ve got two TVs so far and we’ve got a bike.”
The annual Fireman’s Parade then starts on Saturday at 7 p.m. with lineup at 6 p.m.
“It goes from Oak Street, down State Street and ends at Sharpless Street,” Sharpless said.
The parade is expected to have Philipsburg-Osceola Marching Band members and a host of others taking part.
“We appreciate everybody’s support and we understand those that are nervous or hesitant because of the circumstances,” Sharpless said. “But we’re going to try our best to keep everybody safe.”
Those with further questions about the celebration are asked to call the station at 342-5014. You can also follow event schedules — as well as winners on the Mountain Top Fire Company Facebook page or its website at www.mountaintopfireco13.org.