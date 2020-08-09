SANBORN — The Sanborn Grange and its community volunteers have made the decision to cancel this year’s Sanborn Picnic due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Sanborn Picnic has been held the last Saturday of August for well over 100 years — so long, that no one alive today can remember the first one.
The only previous known cancellation was in the summer of 1942, due to a gasoline shortage and the World War II rationing system. That summer, like this one, Americans were asked to make sacrifices for the greater good.
“The picnic’s purpose is to celebrate and strengthen our community, and this year, that can be better achieved by ensuring our residents and friends stay healthy at home,” said Iris Baughman in a statement to The Progress.
The Sanborn Grange will be holding extra fundraiser sales throughout the rest of the year to make up for the loss of the picnic, which is its biggest fundraiser. The picnic committee is also working to make Sanborn Picnic t-shirts available for purchase online.
The committee is planning to host the next Sanborn Picnic next year on the last Saturday of August 2021.