It will soon be the time of year once again for holiday cheer, as this year many families will have more hardship than ever before due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Enter the Salvation Army — as signups for its annual Christmas children toys and senior food boxes will take place this coming week.
Captain Laurie Greenfield of the Salvation Army Clearfield Corps, located at 119 Byers St., Clearfield, said they’re expecting “at least a 55 percent increase in our requests this year.”
Signups for the senior food boxes only will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and toy signups from 1-4 p.m.
On Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, toy signups will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“We wanted to give the opportunity for seniors to come (at their own time from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 7) for COVID safety,” Greenfield said. “But they’re not limited to that time.”
Due to the coronavirus mandates, they are asking to form a line from the back entrance of the parking lot and to drive around the left side of the building to the ramp. You will then be called in one family at a time and it’s asked to please wear a mask and do not bring any children. Those signing up can then exit the side door.
To sign up, you will need identification for each household member (you can use an insurance card/medical card for kids), proof of all income and proof of residence for each household member (children included).
Greenfield said they’ve already been collecting items, as local bikers have been taking up collections and the Salvation Army’s “Treasures for Children” will start in November. Its Kettle Campaign will also start in November.
“It’s kind of a layered process to get us to the point where we can help everybody,” Greenfield said.
The items would then go to folks within the Clearfield and Curwensville school districts.
“When they sign up, we will give them a slip of paper with the specific time and date where they come and pick up their items,” Greenfield said.
Greenfield said in these hectic times, all donations towards the cause are appreciated.
“Our budget is limited and our kettle season will be limited,” Greenfield said. “Any donations or support for the Salvation Army ... and talk to us about adopting Treasure tags for Christmas, any and all of that (is greatly appreciated).”