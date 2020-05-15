MORRISDALE — For the past few meetings, Morris Township Supervisor John Saggese has made a motion to appoint Vic Couturiaux to the township’s planning commission due to unsuccessful attempts to fill a vacant seat.
Saggese once again at a recent meeting motioned to appoint Couturiaux — and yet again, his motion died for a lack of a second.
Chairman James Williams announced there was indeed a vacancy on the planning commission board. Saggese asked if anyone had applied for the spot, to which Williams said no one had.
Saggese then made a motion to appoint Couturiaux — who is also the chairman of the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris.
“He’s interested in it still and I don’t understand why we’re not doing it because he’d be an asset to the planning commission knowing where all the sewage and that goes,” Saggese said. “And if there’s ever a question where someone could build here or there, it would be to our advantage to have him on there.”
After Saggese’s motion yet again died for a lack of a second, he asked if you had to be on the Morris Township Fire Company to be appointed by Williams and Supervisor Josiah Jones to a position. Williams said that’s not the case.
Williams said he talked with Couturiaux recently about the matter.
“My interest in this is I would like to see other people other than the same people on every board,” Williams said. “I would like to see this (spot) remain open ... that maybe somebody else would be interested to be on that board. It’s not likely a good thing to have the same people on every board everywhere you go.”
Saggese said they’ve advertised “over and over again” to fill the spot, yet no one else but Couturiaux has come forward.
Williams said they’ve considered it since they’ve discussed his potential appointment before.
“There’s a lot of people out there wondering why is this happening,” Saggese said of Couturiaux not being appointed.
Saggese said he does understand the logic of having different people on each board.
“When you advertise once, twice, and then when someone shows up and puts their name in for this position, you’d think that someone as respectable and involved with the sewage authority — and also that comes to every meeting and knows what’s going on — would have a least a preference after no one else puts their name in,” Saggese said. “Come on, guys.”
Jones said they’ve recently had members of the community who are not fire company members that have shown interest in other positions, citing Curtis Quick for the township’s recreation board and Daisy Eyerly on the planning commission.
“We have different people stepping up,” Jones said, while also agreeing with Williams on having multiple people. “It’s the same people over and over again.”