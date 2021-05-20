PHILIPSBURG — A citizen raised concerns over drivers speeding on Richard Street at a recent Rush Township Supervisors meeting.
Mike Wilks requested the township take action to slow down speeders. Although his original suggestion of putting in speedbumps was shot down due to PennDOT restrictions, the township agreed to researching the matter.
“It’s like the little speedway shortcut from 322 to 504,” said Wilks.
Between 4 and 6 p.m., people hurry to return home or go to work, according to Supervisor Jason Vaux. In the morning, a school bus is in the area, introducing children to the rush hour morning traffic, according to Wilks.
“The kids could be out there waiting,” Wilks said, “and these people are racing down through there.”
Vaux noted state police had been contacted in hopes of increasing police presence in that area.
Wilks occasionally yells at drivers to slow down. However, this doesn’t help the issue.
“People wave to you and say things to you,” said Wilks. “Some people just hit the gas again after you say slow down in spite. It’d be nice if that could be safer over there.”
The speeding traffic also wears down the roadway, according to Wilks.
The township asked Engineer Michelle Merrow to look further into the matter.
“I don’t know that we have a perfect solution, but let’s ask Michelle to look into that PennDOT handbook and see if we can’t find some kind of a remediation,” Vaux stated.