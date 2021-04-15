PHILIPSBURG — The recreational basketball hoop in the municipal park may be too much for Rush Township to handle.
At the recent Rush Township Supervisors meeting, township zoning officer and engineer Michelle Merrow started conversations for the hoop’s removal. It took a lot of effort for the park and recreation committee to install the hoop and provide surfacing, but the feature has become a safety hazard, said Merrow.
“No one really uses it for basketball,” said Merrow. “You have kids climbing up in it and getting stuck and falling out of it all the time.”
At the Easter egg hunt about a week ago, an astonishing number of children crammed into the top of the hoop, Merrow said.
The safety issue has been going on for at least two years.
The fixture cost around $5,000, and the committee is hoping to donate, rather than sell, the piece of equipment, Merrow said.
“We want to find a home for it, but a home where there’s more policing or more supervision of the youth,” she added.
The discussion started around the time of an upcoming playground project.
The new project is funded through the Department of Community and Economic Development through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. It is centered around creating an inclusive environment.
Rush Township plans to install swings, a piece of equipment that digs in sand or gravel and a merry-go-round, Merrow said. The new playground equipment will all be handicap accessible.
The town currently has no plan for the hoop area and rubber surfacing underneath it, said Merrow. If it was removed, they would think of a new use for the space.