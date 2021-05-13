PHILIPSBURG — Jeff Putillion, a resident of Rush Township, requested supervisors install more signs promoting ATV safety and direction on Walker Street.
After stopping an ATV that allegedly came speeding down the street, Putillion tore down joint use road signs paid for and installed by Snow Shoe Rails to Trails in frustration. At a recent meeting, he said nothing could make him happier than more signs placed on the street to promote rider safety and respect.
He has since returned the signs and called state police when dealing with unruly riders.
“I don’t want to be the justice down in that town,” said Putillion. “That’s what citizens have gone to jail for.”
The street is lined with houses. More than a dozen children play on the street, according to Putillion.
Putillion wants more signs down the road instructing riders to slow down. He also raised concerns over the grease coated sign at the beginning of the street.
The signs are coated in grease as an anti-theft measure, according to Vaux. Putillion is concerned kids touch the grease as they wait for or exit the school bus.
Putillion doesn’t protest the presence of ATV riders, he noted. He also promised not to touch any future signs. The signs that he took were reported stolen but quickly returned to the township.
“We can work with you on the signs,” Vaux stated in the meeting.
Supervisors also discussed joint use road sign placements at their last meeting. The signs are designed to slow people down, noted Supervisor Chairman Pat Romano.
With the signs throughout the town, supervisors have noticed riders being mindful of their speed and being more considerate of residents.
“We’re trying to do this because there’s so many of these buggies getting on the roads,” Romano noted. “If we don’t try to get control of it at this juncture, who knows what’s gonna happen?”