PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors recently discussed potentially strengthening a nuisance ordinance.
“We receive a lot of complaints about activities for which we have no ordinance or authority over,” said Solicitor David Mason, noting the nuisance ordinance “speaks in generalities.”
Residents could benefit from a change. Resident Christa Harper requested information on township action regarding her neighbors at the last monthly meeting.
Harper alleged her neighbors were burning pine shaving used for animal defecation and urination.
“The odor is absolutely horrendous,” Harper noted at the meeting.
The township does not have a burning ordinance, Mason stated. There is mention of noxious fumes, but this is difficult to define and prove, according to Mason.
Burning has become of growing concern for the township.
“I don’t know what it is, but the township has seen just an astronomical increase in burning, garbage and some things like that going on this past year,” said Rush Township engineer and zoning officer Michelle Merrow.
Residents seeking more information on the current ordinance will soon have an accessible, finalized version of the codification of ordinances, according to Mason.
Codification entails consolidating and organizing laws or rules into an easy to use code. The township will soon have a finalized product, according to Mason.
The codification, which has been an ongoing process, is as much for the citizens as for the township, Mason stated. Currently, residents with questions regarding zoning can access the zoning ordinance online. The township has a tab for ordinances. However, it lacks content at this time.