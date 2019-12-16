For 55 years, Rudolph and Little Rudy have been spreading Christmas Cheer in Progressland.
The two were brought to the area by former publisher of The Progress, W.K. Ulerich, in 1964 as a way to brighten the holidays for local residents.
Legend has it Mr. Ulerich had connections in the North Pole and pulled a few strings, and with the assistance of Clearfield Furs, they brought Rudolph and his shiny nosed cousin Rudy to central Pennsylvania, according to a previous article in The Progress.
The two were so popular they decided to bring them back every year. Former President of Progressive Publishing Margie Krebs continued the tradition, as has current publisher Pat Patterson.
In the beginning, longtime Progress employee Pat Domico escorted the pair to events, that duty was then passed onto Jill Ogden who then passed it onto Dave and Amy Duke who have been the reindeer handlers since 2002 back when Amy Duke served as managing editor of The Progress.
Being reindeer handlers has become a family tradition for the Duke family as Dave and Amy’s children, Rachel and Sean, have helped bring Rudolph and Rudy to all areas of Progressland.
“For many of these youth, it was their first job,” Amy Duke said. “They all have been great and we could not do it without them.”
The reindeer make appearances at weekend community events throughout Clearfield County, including holiday parades, Christmas tree lightings, Breakfast with Santa events, the Sensory Friendly Christmas Party sponsored by Cen-Clear and the Rowland Theatre, and the Caring and Sharing for Kids event.
The reindeer make about 15-20 appearances a year and travel to Clearfield, Curwensville, Luthersburg, Philipsburg, Coalport, Grassflat, Karthaus and many communities in between.
Amy Duke said the reindeer have been visiting Progressland for so long that parents and grandparents come to them with fond memories of the reindeer when they were younger.
“Last weekend in Philipsburg, for example, a mother took a photo of her daughter with Rudolph and Rudy, telling her that she too had her photo taken with them when she was a little girl,” Amy Duke said. “Knowing that the reindeer have been a part of making happy holiday memories for generations of children and their parents makes it even more special.”
To book Rudolph and Rudy, contact The Progress or Amy or Dave Duke. The deadline for requests is in mid-November to give time to coordinate the schedule and reindeer “helpers.” Due to the number of events and logistics, bookings are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis but they try to accommodate as many appearances as possible.
“Rudolph and Rudy have been ushering in the holidays and bringing smiles to children of all ages for 55 years, and we wish them another 55 years of spreading Christmas cheer. Thanks to The Progress for sponsoring this special holiday tradition for the community, and to Santa for allowing us to borrow the dynamic duo for a few weeks before they return to the North Pole,” Amy Duke said.