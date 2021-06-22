PHILIPSBURG — A block party is once again in the works for Philipsburg Borough.
The Rowland Theatre is planning a block party to be held Aug. 21, according to Rebecca Inlow, who is a member of the Rowland Theatre Board of Directors.
Front Street would be closed in the afternoon. There will be a DJ and music outside, Inlow noted at a recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting. It would be free to the public. The event would eventually move inside.
“Nothing complex,” said Inlow. “Just a nice event at the Rowland to thank the public for their support throughout the year.”
The theatre previously requested a block party in July. When locals began planning events for July 10, the theatre decided against holding it.
Planned events for July 10 include fireworks, a cruise-in and the Wilderness City 5K.
The run/walk has a $30 race and $3 signup fee, according to the registration website. The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation is bringing in a professional race organization for the event, an action that cost about $800, according to Eric Rusnak, a board member.
Organizers for the July 10 event were at the most recent borough meeting. The Rowland Theatre has been the site for council meetings, and on Monday offered free popcorn and soda to those in attendance.
“I’ve been going to municipal meetings for 40 years,” said Louis Glantz, who was there in regard to 102 W. Presqueisle St. “This is the first meeting to give me Coke and popcorn.”