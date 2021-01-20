PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council this week gave the go-ahead to the Rowland Theatre to pursue the possibility of selling alcohol at certain live events.
Kevin Conklin of the Rowland Theatre said they are hopeful things pick back up in 2021, stating there were 11,500 people less that walked through the theater doors over the past year for movies and live events than in the previous year.
Conklin then said the theater has been considering selling alcohol during live events.
“This is the first stop (in talking with the borough),” Conklin said. “If we get permission, then we’ll pursue it.”
Conklin said it would “be strictly for live events.”
“We cannot do it for movies — from what I’ve read,” Conklin said. “It has to be a live event. We could get a single day permit (to serve alcohol).”
Conklin said at most, he thought the scenario could pop up about a half-dozen times each year.
Council members said they didn’t have a problem with the theater — which is borough-owned — to pursue the possibility, with some citing something similar is already done whenever the wine walk is held on Front Street.
When asked if this would be fine to pursue, borough Soilcitor Patrick Fanelli said he also didn’t see any real concern. Fanelli also stated council technically didn’t need to make a motion to officially approve this, but they could do so anyways if they wished.
Conklin reiterated it would be “strictly for live events and performing arts-type stuff.”
“I hope that this would help us sell more tickets for these things, too,” Conklin said.
Conklin said the type of alcohol could depend on what events would be happening. For instance, a more formal occasion would sell wine, whereas a concert — such as when they had an 80s rock band perform in 2019 — could sell beer.
A motion was then made by Faith Maguire to allow the Rowland to pursue selling alcohol at live events and it was seconded by Jim Stiver — to which council then unanimously approved.