The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that slide repair work on a section of Route 53 (Kylertown/Drifting Highway) has been completed and the roadway is now open to traffic. The detour that has been in effect since mid-August has been lifted.
This work was originally scheduled to be complete by November, but the project encountered delays. Crews will return in the spring to complete final paving—most likely in May. PennDOT will issue an alert before paving begins.
Overall work on this design-build project included construction of two retaining walls as well as 600 feet of roadway reconstruction. HRI, Inc. of State College was the contractor for this $1.8 million project.
PennDOT thanks area drivers for their patience during this closure and detour. PennDOT reminds drivers to obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.