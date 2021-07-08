The Outdoor Summer Festival to honor Roland Welker, season 7 of ALONE winner, has announced a line-up of activities for the event scheduled next weekend.
The free festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds with an array of food trucks, wine and beer tasting, more than 50 vendors and a host of activities and entertainment.
Free prizes will be given to the first 300 children, courtesy of CNB Bank.
In addition to the food trucks, Clearfield Elks will be hosting their famous chicken BBQ from noon until 2 p.m. at the old town sportsmans pavilion.
The midway will be filled with various attractions. Invictus will be available throughout the day to try your hand at axe throwing, Bear Hill Horse Logging will conduct pulling demonstrations and the beautiful horses from Black Diamond Ranch will be on display. There will also be a huge display of unique trucks and equipment for festival go-ers to get up close and explore the vehicles they’ve seen in movies, books, and around town.
Attendees young and old can experience the thrill and feel of climbing a real outdoor rock climb with the Snappy’s and JJ Powell 25’ tall hard rock wall beginning at noon.
Novey Recycling is sponsoring a 25-foot carnival high-striker for the strong to attempt to ring the bell, as well as a smaller, fun version for the little tikes.
A video game trailer and additional children’s hunting games will be set up throughout the day provided by the U.S. Army National Guard.
Butch Mann and his canines will also be presenting demonstrations through- out the day, and are boy scout and girl scout groups will be on hand for various activities
The beer and slushie tent will open at noon and wine and whiskey tasting will be provided by Starr Hill Winery and Triple Nickle Distillery.
At 6 p.m., local band Hell Bent will rock the grandstand stage, and at 7 p.m., Welker will share his 100-day survival tales and hunting tactics. Festival admission is free and main stage event tickets are $20.
Attendees to the grandstand show will have the chance to win door prizes with a grand prize of a custom guided hunting trip with Welker.
For more information and tickets, visit RolandWelker.com.