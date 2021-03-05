The new River’s Landing building along West Market Street in Clearfield is scheduled to be completed in early April.
Construction was expected to be completed in May but it is one month ahead of schedule, Executive Director Rob Swales of Clearly Ahead Development said Friday. They are anticipating on receiving an occupancy permit in the first week of April barring any setbacks, Swales said.
The second floor building will house Clearly Ahead’s offices, now located in the former FCI building on Spruce Street.
The second floor will also have co-working office space for small business startups, Swales said.
The first floor has up to three suites conducive to restaurants or any other commercially zoned business, according to Swales.
Swales said he isn’t yet authorized to speak on what tenants will be on the first floor.
Local vendors and locally manufactured materials were used in the construction of the building. For example, Russsell Stone Products of Grampain, which provided the stone, and Nydree Flooring of Quehanna manufactured the engineered hardwood flooring for the interior, Swales said.
“We are very pleased with the progress of the building and the quality of the building materials being used in the facility,” Swales said.
Swales there have been some changes to the building since the original conceptual drawings were released. With the building being along the river, instead of going with browns, tans and burgundies, Swales said they decided to use a deep blue-gray color for the siding to go with the natural stone.
“I’m getting a lot of positive feedback on the color and the aesthetics of the building,” Swales said.
Construction costs of the 11,500 square foot building is approximately $4 million, which was financed by a federal grant of $2 million, state funding of $2 million with Clearly Ahead paying for the environmental work and engineering and design fees.