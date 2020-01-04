The River’s Landing project continues to forge ahead, according to Rob Swales, CEO of Clearly Ahead Development/Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation.
Clearly Ahead is constructing a 12,000 square-foot building at the former site of the Tool Shed along West Market Street.
The new facility will have space on its first floor for a restaurant as well as space for small businesses. The second floor will house Clearly Ahead/CCEDC’s new offices, office space and shared office space for small business startups and event space, Swales said.
The new facility would house new business startups needing office space, or space for research and development, product development, marketing etc. The facility would allow startups to share space as a means of cutting costs, but would not house any manufacturing or production, according to Swales.
Swales said the project would also include additional work on the nearby Riverwalk. Swales said this would include additional parking for the Riverwalk behind the Market Square building (former Uni-Mart) on E. Market Street and a new sidewalk connecting the Market Street Bridge with Lower Witmer Park.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $2 million grant to pay for a portion of the construction costs for the new building.
The grant will be matched with $2.28 million in state and local funds, and is expected to help create 50 jobs and generate $10 million in private investment, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Swales told The Progress in a telephone interview on Friday that Clearly Ahead is advertising for bids later this month, with the bid opening occurring in February. The exact date has not yet been set because the bid dates have to be approved by the U.S. EDA beforehand.
Swales said construction is expected to begin in late winter or early spring and is expected to take about 11 to 12 months to complete. Clearly Ahead will not be finalizing any tenants for the building until construction gets underway.