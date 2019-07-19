‘Ring of fire’ pattern to produce fast-hitting, dangerous storms in region

Heavy, gusty and, in some cases, dangerous thunderstorms will rip eastward across the northern tier of the central and eastern United States into this weekend.
The storms should bring a relief to the sweltering heat that encompassed the region in the past few days.
Such a pattern is common on the rim of an extensive area of very hot and humid conditions and is sometimes referred to as a ring of fire or rim of fire. In this case, most of the storms will be on the northern side and not completely surrounding the vast area of steamy air.
The risk of such storms will extend from Montana and Wyoming to portions of New York state, Pennsylvania and New England.
The thunderstorms will tend to group into large complexes that can travel hundreds of miles.
The more severe clusters of storms that behave in this manner and cause a long swath of damage are called derechos.
Whether or not the thunderstorm complexes reach derecho status or not is less important than the fact that any of the storms in the pattern can pulse to severe levels for a brief time and pose a significant threat to lives and property.
Severe thunderstorms produce wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, which are strong enough to knock over trees, cause power outages and even result in property damage.
“In some cases, tornadoes can be spawned and large hail may occur,” according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
Storms can patch a punch at the local level farther to the east on Saturday as well.
Torrential downpours often occur in storms of this nature. The downpours can temporarily blind motorists and overwhelm storm drains and result in street flooding. Where the storms repeat or train in the pattern, small stream flooding can occur.
Many communities can be affected by the most common of all thunderstorm traits: lightning.
The pattern will favor storms that can approach at a fast pace and produce frequent lightning strikes.
Be sure to keep a close eye on the weather pattern while you enjoy your outdoor activities through this weekend. Conditions can change in a matter of minutes. Have a plan of action in place.
“On Saturday and Saturday evening, one area that may be hit by dangerous thunderstorms includes the lower Great Lakes region,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck.
Seek shelter indoors or in a hardtop metal vehicle as storms approach.
Remember picnic pavilions, golf carts, fishing boats, tents and beneath trees are not safe places during thunderstorms.
By Sunday, a press of cooler and less humid air will begin across the northern tier.
This cool press will cause thunderstorms to progress farther to the south in the Midwest and the Northeast.
However, the risk of severe weather in the pattern will continue and could be more extensive as the storms enter the central Plains, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and southern New England into Monday.