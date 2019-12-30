JOHNSTOWN — Pennsylvania easily leads the nation with more than one million concealed carry permits having been issued to citizens. What concerns state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Johnstown, is ensuring permit holders are aware of their responsibilities.
“There are a number of misconceptions about concealed carry,” said Rigby. “The event I’m holding will answer permit holders’ questions, as well as those of anyone who is considering applying for a permit.”
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Rigby will be hosting a free concealed carry seminar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Richland Township Fire Department Banquet Hall, 1321 Scalp Ave. in Johnstown.
“Stonycreek Township Police Officer Tom Owens will lead the discussion, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session with newly-elected Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and county Sherriff Bob Kolar,” Rigby added.
Hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and coffee will be provided by members of the Richland Township Fire Department.
Anyone planning to attend must register in advance by calling Rigby’s district office at 536-9818.