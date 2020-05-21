CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board continued its review of the school district’s proposed 2020-21 budget at Monday’s meeting.
Superintendent Ron Matchock presented some new information about one-time emergency funding the district is eligible to apply for. Curwensville Area School District has been appropriated $260,946, minus any allocations to private schools attended by students residing in the school district, from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funds can be used for items and programs that improve student education equity and enhance remote learning.
Matchock told directors the funds can be used to purchase new laptop computers, add community connections for wireless networking and purchase software subscriptions.
“These funds will provide the district with an opportunity to be prepared to run online next year. The education packets (given to students for enrichment) were inefficient and hard to manage,” he explained.
Matchock also discussed the fence at Riverside Stadium. He said the current fence is more than 70 years old and is in need of replacement. The district’s insurance coverage requires the barrier around the field’s perimeter for the safety of those utilizing the field. Matchock said given the age and poor condition of the fence in a number of locations, “It is not currently functioning as a legitimate fence at this time,” he said.
Matchock said he would recommend the project be done in two phases. The first would be to dismantle and remove the current fencing and several trees there. The second part would be to install a new fence.
District Business Manager Paul Carr reported he has been revising state income because of precariousness with the amount of state tax being paid by those who were laid off or lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he changed the amount of state income to the same level in the 2019-20 budget.
The budget expects income of $16,998,491 from local state and federal sources.
The breakdown of the total income shows $4,729,314 is expected from local sources or 27.8 percent of next year’s revenue. The amount comes from taxes, both current and delinquent; interest on investments; revenue from district activities; receipts from local education agencies; and refunds and other miscellaneous revenue.
State funding is projected at $11,910,339. Federal funds come in at 2.1 percent of $358,778.
The tally for all operating costs is $18,613,100 leaving a deficit of $1,614,609. The shortfall will be balanced with a withdrawal from the district’s fund balance as directors indicated at last month’s meeting they don’t intend to raise property taxes next year.