STATE COLLEGE — The Centre County Chapter of the PA Association of Retired State Employees will meet at Hoss's Steak and Sea Restaurant in State College on Thursday, Oct. 17, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Hoss's is located at 1450 N. Atherton St. Members and guests are on their own for lunch.
The featured speaker is The Honorable Centre County Judge Brian Marshall. Marshall began serving as Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in January 2018. As one of the four Common Pleas Judges in Centre County, Marshall presides over all types of cases coming before the court. Prior to taking the bench, he practiced law for 16 years, the majority of those years with Miller, Kistler & Campbell, based in State College and Bellefonte, where his practice focused on family law.
Marshall is a 1996 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in accounting, with high distinction, as well as a 2001 cum laude graduate of Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law. Marshall earned the designations of Certified Public Accountant and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, and he is trained in mediation and collaborative law.
Marshall and his wife have two children and live in Patton Township.
All PARSE members and retired state employees are encouraged to attend.
PARSE provides a variety of benefits to state retirees: dental insurance, vision insurance, pet insurance, long term care, etc.
For further information, contact PARSE President Nancy Knofsinger at 383-2648.